No meal is complete without a little something sweet! Whether you want to treat yourself to an after-dinner dessert or simply want to satisfy your sweet tooth any time of day, you can find a whole host of deliciously indulgent desserts anywhere in the state.

Cheapism searched around the country to find the top two best desserts in each state, from regional delicacies to lovingly-crafted dishes from popular restaurants.

So what is the best dessert in Georgia?

Peach Cobbler

Of course the Peach State's best dessert is made of its namesake fruit. The site recommends ordering from Savannah's Crystal Beer Parlor for a taste of the best peach cobbler around. The runner-up for Georgia's best dessert is peach ice cream, specifically from Burton Brooks Orchard in Barney.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about Georgia's best dessert:

"Peaches are Georgia's state fruit, and they're known for being deliciously sweet in the state. Peach cobbler, featuring juicy peaches and a biscuit crust, is one of the most popular desserts and the historic Crystal Beer Parlor is known for its rich cobbler served hot with vanilla ice cream and a sugary crust. Many of the peach orchards in Georgia offer fresh peach dishes to enjoy, including creamy peach ice cream at stops like Burton Brooks Orchard, where peaches, pecans, and seasonal fruits grown there are used in homemade, churn-style ice cream."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see the best (and second best) desserts in each state.