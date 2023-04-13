No meal is complete without a little something sweet! Whether you want to treat yourself to an after-dinner dessert or simply want to satisfy your sweet tooth any time of day, you can find a whole host of deliciously indulgent desserts anywhere in the state.

Cheapism searched around the country to find the top two best desserts in each state, from regional delicacies to lovingly-crafted dishes from popular restaurants.

So what is the best dessert in Ohio?

Buckeyes

Of course the Buckeye State's best dessert is its aptly-named treat. The site recommends ordering from Malley's Chocolates for a taste of the best buckeyes around. The runner-up for Ohio's best dessert is Shaker Sugar Pie from The Golden Lamb Restaurant and Hotel in Lebanon.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about Ohio's best dessert:

"Buckeyes are so popular in the state that there's even a buckeye candy trail showcasing 37 stops to try the peanut butter and chocolate treat. Named after the nut that grows on buckeye trees, these candies are made of peanut butter fudge dipped in chocolate with just enough of a covering to leave the 'eye' of the peanut butter peeking through. Opened in 1935 and now offering 19 retail shorts throughout Northeast Ohio, Malley's is known for its award-winning chocolate used to make the creamy buckeyes. While the exact origins of Shaker Sugar Pie are debated, traditional sugar pies introduced by Shake communities have been served at The Golden Lamb since 1927. The Sister Lizzie's Shaker Sugar Pie is slow baked with cream, sugar, and spices the traditional way."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see the best (and second best) desserts in each state.