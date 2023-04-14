All-Pro Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy Makes Decision On NFL Future
By Jason Hall
April 14, 2023
Former All-Pro defensive tackle Gerald McCoy officially announced his decision to retire from the NFL in a video shared on his social media accounts Friday (April 14).
McCoy, 35, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, spent the majority of his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010-18), before brief stints with the Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders from 2019-2021. The former Oklahoma standout was selected as a first-team All-Pro in 2013, a two-time second-team All-Pro in 2014 and 2016 and a six-time Pro Bowler from 2012 to 2017.
McCoy officially finishes his NFL career with 334 tackles, 59.5 sacks, 24 pass deflections, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries, which includes a career-best 9.5 sacks during his first-team All-Pro season in 2013, as well as recording at least five sacks during eight consecutive seasons between 2012 and 2019.
THANK YOU!!! pic.twitter.com/NxE9K4TfJK— Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) April 14, 2023
McCoy recorded 54.5 sacks during his nine-year tenure with the Buccaneers, which ranks fourth in franchise history behind only Pro Football Hall of Famers Lee Roy Selmon, Warren Sapp and Simeon Rice. The Oklahoma City native was a two-time team captain for the Sooners during a decorated collegiate career, which included being selected as a two-time first-team All-American (2008, 2009), a two-time first-team All-Big 12 (2008, 2009) and the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2007.