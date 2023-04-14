All-Pro Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy Makes Decision On NFL Future

Former All-Pro defensive tackle Gerald McCoy officially announced his decision to retire from the NFL in a video shared on his social media accounts Friday (April 14).

McCoy, 35, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, spent the majority of his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010-18), before brief stints with the Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders from 2019-2021. The former Oklahoma standout was selected as a first-team All-Pro in 2013, a two-time second-team All-Pro in 2014 and 2016 and a six-time Pro Bowler from 2012 to 2017.

McCoy officially finishes his NFL career with 334 tackles, 59.5 sacks, 24 pass deflections, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries, which includes a career-best 9.5 sacks during his first-team All-Pro season in 2013, as well as recording at least five sacks during eight consecutive seasons between 2012 and 2019.