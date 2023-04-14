Falcons Acquire Another Top Defensive Free Agent: Report
By Jason Hall
April 14, 2023
The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year deal with outside linebacker Alvin 'Bud' Dupree, a source with knowledge of the situation told WSB-TV's Zach Klein Friday (April 14) morning.
"Per NFL source ... outside linebacker Bud Dupree has agreed to terms on a 1 year deal with the Atlanta Falcons," Klein tweeted.
Dupree will be the seventh defensive player acquired by the Falcons this offseason joining safety Jessie Bates, defensive lineman Calais Campbell, defensive tackle David Onyemata, linebacker Kaden Ellis and cornerbacks Mike Hughes and Jeff Okudah.
Dupree spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, but was limited to just 22 games and 17 starts.
The former University of Kentucky standout was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 22 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft and was part of one of the league's best pass rushing groups during his tenure with the franchise, which included recording a career-best 68 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss and 17 QB hits in 2019.
The Steelers were reportedly "heavily in the mix" for Dupree, but the veteran linebacker "preferred a one-year deal," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.
"Steelers typically do two-year deals on veteran contracts of substance, and it appears they held firm to that here. So, Dupree is off to Atlanta, as @ZachKleinWSB said," Fowler tweeted.
Dupree enters his ninth NFL season with 266 tackles, 46.5 sacks, 62 tackles for loss, 82 QB hits, 10 forced fumbles, 12 pass deflections, one interception and one defensive touchdown.