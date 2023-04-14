Falcons Acquire Another Top Defensive Free Agent: Report

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year deal with outside linebacker Alvin 'Bud' Dupree, a source with knowledge of the situation told WSB-TV's Zach Klein Friday (April 14) morning.

"Per NFL source ... outside linebacker Bud Dupree has agreed to terms on a 1 year deal with the Atlanta Falcons," Klein tweeted.

Dupree will be the seventh defensive player acquired by the Falcons this offseason joining safety Jessie Bates, defensive lineman Calais Campbell, defensive tackle David Onyemata, linebacker Kaden Ellis and cornerbacks Mike Hughes and Jeff Okudah.

Dupree spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, but was limited to just 22 games and 17 starts.