If you don't feel like dropping by a cocktail bar or speakeasy, dive bars serve as handy alternatives. Typically under-the-radar establishments, these joints will serve rather inexpensive drinks and have that charm you won't find in any other watering hole. They often become neighborhood hangouts or the go-to place after a long day at work.

For those interested in visiting these types of bars, Yelp released a list of every state's top-rated dive bar to The Hill. Analysts determined the best picks based on the volume and ratings from user-generated reviews.

According to the website, Bait Shop was named Washington state's best dive bar! Located in Seattle, some people contend whether this place is actually a dive bar or not. Regardless of your opinion, if it's one thing most people can agree on, it's the amazing food, drinks, and atmosphere.

Yelper Amanda K. talked about her experience at Dive Inn:

"This is the funnest bar in Seattle. I don't drink and I love this place. They do so many fun events and the staff is always friendly. They'll even let you bring your pup if they're well behaved. I've been here for their dog pageant, drag show, their gala. Every year they do a Christmas light show that is fantastic, every hour on the hour. Don't miss this place!"