This Nautical-Themed Bar Was Named Washington's Top Dive Bar

By Zuri Anderson

April 14, 2023

Friends Toasting Beer Glasses In Bar
Photo: Getty Images

If you don't feel like dropping by a cocktail bar or speakeasy, dive bars serve as handy alternatives. Typically under-the-radar establishments, these joints will serve rather inexpensive drinks and have that charm you won't find in any other watering hole. They often become neighborhood hangouts or the go-to place after a long day at work.

For those interested in visiting these types of bars, Yelp released a list of every state's top-rated dive bar to The Hill. Analysts determined the best picks based on the volume and ratings from user-generated reviews.

According to the website, Bait Shop was named Washington state's best dive bar! Located in Seattle, some people contend whether this place is actually a dive bar or not. Regardless of your opinion, if it's one thing most people can agree on, it's the amazing food, drinks, and atmosphere.

Yelper Amanda K. talked about her experience at Dive Inn:

"This is the funnest bar in Seattle. I don't drink and I love this place. They do so many fun events and the staff is always friendly. They'll even let you bring your pup if they're well behaved. I've been here for their dog pageant, drag show, their gala. Every year they do a Christmas light show that is fantastic, every hour on the hour. Don't miss this place!"
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.