2 Florida Towns Named Among World's Best Cheap Beach Destinations

Summer will be here before you know it, meaning many people will be flocking to beaches for some fun. Some travelers are watching what they spend more than ever, which is why Travel + Leisure rounded up a list of the world's most affordable places for a beach vacation. Several U.S. destinations made it on the list, including two under-the-radar Florida towns.

The first one mentioned is Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, a great alternative to other South Florida hot spots like Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach. Writers say visiting this East Coast hidden gem is like stepping back in time:

"The beach itself has that classic white sand and aquamarine water look Florida is famous for. And the charming seaside community that backs it makes this vacation feels like you've stepped back in time. While in town, be sure to take a stroll down the beach pavilion to the pier. You can walk through oceanfront Anglin's Square, which is filled with cafes, bars, restaurants, and gelato shops — visit at night to enjoy the bar scene."