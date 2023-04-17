JAY-Z Shares New Version Of 'Empire State Of Mind' After Epic Show In Paris

The record arrived a couple of days after JAY-Z touched the stage in Paris for a rare performance for the Louis Vuitton Foundation. Hov was at the Fondation Louis Vuitton on Friday, April 14 to honor Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol during LV and Tiffany & Co's "Basquiat x Warhol Painting Four Hands" exhibition. During his show, JAY-Z performed a slew of hits like "N***as In Paris" off his Watch The Throne album with Kanye West. He also belted out other bangers like "F*ckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt," "No Church In The Wild," "Encore," "Can't Knock The Hustle" and so many more.



Hov also performed his verse from DJ Khaled's "God Did" during the show. The last time he performed that record was during the 2023 Grammy Awards. He joined forces with Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Fridayy and John Legend to deliver the Grammy-nonimated song together for the first time on national television.



Listen to the new version of JAY-Z's "Empire State of Mind," and see clips of his performance in Paris below.

