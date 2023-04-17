Lindsay Lohan Throws Intimate Baby Shower With Friends & Family

Lindsay Lohan celebrated her baby shower over the weekend. The actress— who is expecting her first child— and her friends took to Instagram stories to share some sweet photos of what looks like an intimate baby shower with close friends and family. Lohan's siblings Dakota and Ali both popped up in photos from the baby shower as well as her friend Juliet Angus. "Flew into town to shower my gorgeous preggers bestie and glowing mama-to-be," Angus wrote alongside a photo of her and Lohan.

Lohan first announced her pregnancy with a statement to TMZ in March. "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!" she said about starting a family with her husband Bader Shammas. Lohan and Shammas were secretly married in 2022 after getting together just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down in 2020. In November 2021, she announced their engagement.