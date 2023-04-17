Video Shows Russell Westbrook In Heated Exchange With Suns Fan At Halftime

Additionally, a child's voice can be heard yelling "Westbrick" as Westbrook walked back through the tunnel. The Long Beach native had addressed the "Westbrick" taunting while speaking to reporters during his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers in March 2022, specifically noting that it affects him because of the pride his son, Noah, has in their last name.

"When it comes to basketball, I don't mind the criticism of missing and making shots. But the moment it becomes where my name is getting shamed, it becomes an issue," Westbrook said via ESPN. "I've kind of let it go in the past, because it never really bothered me. But it really kind of hit me the other day.

"Me and my wife were at teacher-parent conferences for my son. And the teacher told me, 'Noah, he's so proud of his last name. He writes it everywhere. He writes it on everything. He tells everybody and walks around and says, 'I'm Westbrook.' ... And I kind of sat there in shock, and it hit me, like, 'Damn. I can no longer allow people [to besmirch my name].'"

Westbrook finished Sunday's game with nine points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists and three blocks, which included a decisive swat of an attempted layup by Suns guard Devin Booker during the final seconds of the Clippers' 115-110 win in Game 1.