WATCH: Violent Chicago Gathering Sends Beach Goers Running, Screaming

Chicago Police shut down a violent, reckless gathering downtown this weekend, resulting in the arrest of 15 individuals. According to NBC Chicago, hundreds of people (a large portion of them teenagers) swarmed Millennium Park, jumping on cars, setting things on fire, and doing burnouts on busy city streets. Just one day prior to this incident, a similar event occurred in which a 14-year-old boy was shot near 31st Street Beach. People were seen screaming and running away from the gathering as shots rang out.

Video footage of the downtown incident shows police shouting "no loitering, please disperse" at the large crowd, forming a line in an effort to contain the violence. Local activists and business owners called for a citywide curfew following the back-to-back incidents to prevent criminal acts like this from happening in the future.