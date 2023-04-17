When you think of spending a day on the water, you might think of a trip to the beach. Fortunately, there are plenty of lakes around the country that offer a closer destination that promises just as much fun. From the glacial waters of Alaska to an urban lake in a popular Florida city, every corner of America has stunning lakes that are worth a visit.

Insider searched around the country for the lakes with the best picturesque views, compiling a list of the most beautiful lake in each state. While some lakes are known for being great fishing destinations or fun places for activities like waterskiing or boating, others are simply ideal spots to soak up the sun and splash around with loved ones.

According to the list, Lake Winnebago, located west of Lake Michigan, is the Badger State's most beautiful lake, earning a shoutout for being a popular place to go fishing. Here's what the site had to say:

"Lake Winnebago is very shallow, measuring just 15 feet deep on average, but the lake is more famous for its fishing. Fishermen from all over the world come to the lake to catch bass and walleye."

Check out Insider's full list to see more of the most beautiful lakes around the country.