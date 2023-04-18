A popular amusement park in Ohio has lowered its gate admission price for the first time in nearly 20 years, just in time for all your summer vacation plans.

Sandusky's own Cedar Point is lowering the price of gate admission to $80 for the 2023 season, a decrease from 2022's gate admission price of $85 and the first time since 2006 the amusement park has reduced the cost of gate admission, per Cleveland.com.

So why is Cedar Point lowering the price? It reportedly stems from the the park's decision to raise the price from 2021's $75 to $85 in 2022 following the pandemic, per MLIVE. The decision was also impacted by other economic concerns such as rising gas prices.

It should be noted that the decrease only affects the price visitors pay at the gate to purchase tickets, which not everyone does. According to the amusement park's website, daily admission tickets are available from $49.99 with summer passes and ticket bundles also available for purchase.

Cedar Point was recently recognized as being one of the best amusement parks in the country, joining the ranks of parks like Knott's Berry Farm and Disney World alongside fellow Buckeye State staple Kings Island.