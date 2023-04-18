Decision Made On Draymond Green's Status After Game 1 Stomp

"When I fell, I was protecting myself, and then the incident happened," Sabonis said after the game via ESPN. "There is no room for that in our game today."

X-rays on Sabonis' sternum were negative and the 26-year-old continued to play, finishing Monday's 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists in a team-best 40 minutes of play. Green recorded eight points, four rebounds, five assists and one block prior to his ejection and said he's now had his leg held twice in the ongoing series, with the first incident involving Kings guard Malik Monk in Game 1.

"My leg got grabbed -- the second time in two nights -- and the referee is just watching," Green said after the game via ESPN. "I got to land my foot somewhere, and I'm not the most flexible person, so it's not stretching that far. ... I can only step so far with someone pulling my leg away."

"What are you going to do when someone grabs your foot when you're running full speed?" asked Warriors teammate Klay Thompson via ESPN. "That's not cool. I'm not saying what Draymond did was right, but you can't just grab somebody's foot taking off in a full sprint."

The Kings took a 2-0 series lead with Monday's win, having previously defeated the Warriors, 126-123, in Game 1 on Saturday (April 15).

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.