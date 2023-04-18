Decision Made On Draymond Green's Status After Game 1 Stomp
By Jason Hall
April 19, 2023
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended for one game without pay after stepping on the chest of Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis in Game 1 of the teams' ongoing Western Conference playoffs first-round series, the NBA announced in an official statement shared Tuesday (April 18) night.
"The suspension was based in part on Green's history of unsportsmanlike acts," the league said in its statement.
"Green will serve his suspension April 20 when the Warriors host the Kings for Game 3 of the series at the Chase Center," the league added.
Sabonis fell over during a rebound attempt and appeared to grab Green's foot before the four-time NBA champion shook off Sabonis' grip and drove his foot into the center's chest. Green then kicked up his feet and ran back down the court before officials reviewed the incident with 7:03 remaining
The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/KEnWx2qTvs— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 19, 2023
Sabonis was down on the court during the review, which eventually resulted in a technical foul on Sabonis for grabbing Green's leg and a flagrant foul 2 on Green for the stomp, which is an automatic ejection.
April 18, 2023
"When I fell, I was protecting myself, and then the incident happened," Sabonis said after the game via ESPN. "There is no room for that in our game today."
X-rays on Sabonis' sternum were negative and the 26-year-old continued to play, finishing Monday's 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists in a team-best 40 minutes of play. Green recorded eight points, four rebounds, five assists and one block prior to his ejection and said he's now had his leg held twice in the ongoing series, with the first incident involving Kings guard Malik Monk in Game 1.
"My leg got grabbed -- the second time in two nights -- and the referee is just watching," Green said after the game via ESPN. "I got to land my foot somewhere, and I'm not the most flexible person, so it's not stretching that far. ... I can only step so far with someone pulling my leg away."
"What are you going to do when someone grabs your foot when you're running full speed?" asked Warriors teammate Klay Thompson via ESPN. "That's not cool. I'm not saying what Draymond did was right, but you can't just grab somebody's foot taking off in a full sprint."
The Kings took a 2-0 series lead with Monday's win, having previously defeated the Warriors, 126-123, in Game 1 on Saturday (April 15).
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.