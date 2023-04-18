The South may be known for its fried chicken and barbecue, but you can also find incredible tacos and authentic Mexican cuisine that will keep you coming back for more. Mashed searched through reviews, awards and recommendations to find the spot in each state serving the best tacos, from traditional takes to unique twists that are all sure to be memorable.

So which Georgia restaurant serves the best tacos in the state?

Taqueria La Oaxaquena

You can't go wrong at Taqueria La Oaxaquena, with the carnitas taco being named the best of the best alongside other popular Mexican street tacos like chorizo and pastor as well as American-style tacos. This Atlanta-area taqueria has a Google rating of 4.2 stars and nearly 2,500 reviews. Taqueria La Oaxaquena is located at 605 Mt. Zion Road in Jonesboro.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"Ask anyone in Atlanta for directions to the ultimate tacos in the state of Georgia, and you'll be sent to Taqueria La Oaxaquena. This top-of-the-line Mexican restaurant gets high marks for their tamales, tortas, and soups, but it's their tacos that are the real star of the show. The Carnitas taco made with pulled pork is particularly popular. If you're adventurous, consider ordering the Buche taco made from beef stomach. This Taqueria La Oaxaquena classic isn't for the squeamish, but it too is glorious."

