Jonas Brothers Surprising Fans With Secret Shows Around The Country

The Jonas Brothers are surprising fans across the country with a set of three upcoming secret shows.

On Tuesday (April 18), the brothers announced on social media they will perform secret shows in Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth and Baltimore later this month. Given the nature of the shows, they didn't reveal any additional details about what fans could expect, such as the venues and times or what songs concertgoers could expect to hear.

"Heads up Los Angeles, Dallas-Forth Worth and Baltimore... We're coming to town for three secret shows on April 25th, 26th and 28th," the band announced, adding that fans can register for a chance to buy tickets on their website through 10 a.m. Thursday (April 20).