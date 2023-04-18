Jonas Brothers Surprising Fans With Secret Shows Around The Country
By Sarah Tate
April 18, 2023
The Jonas Brothers are surprising fans across the country with a set of three upcoming secret shows.
On Tuesday (April 18), the brothers announced on social media they will perform secret shows in Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth and Baltimore later this month. Given the nature of the shows, they didn't reveal any additional details about what fans could expect, such as the venues and times or what songs concertgoers could expect to hear.
"Heads up Los Angeles, Dallas-Forth Worth and Baltimore... We're coming to town for three secret shows on April 25th, 26th and 28th," the band announced, adding that fans can register for a chance to buy tickets on their website through 10 a.m. Thursday (April 20).
While some fans reacted to the news by begging for the group to "announce the tour," others couldn't contain their excitement for the shows. One commenter even joked, "canceling the wedding," while another quipped, "I'm gonna be out of town next week. You did this on purpose."
The secret shows are coming hot off the JoBros' announcement that they are fulfilling a lifelong dream and taking over Yankee Stadium in August, which was so overwhelmingly in demand that they even added a second date.