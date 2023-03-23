Jonas Brothers Throw Massive Party To Celebrate Broadway Run In Style
By Sarah Tate
March 23, 2023
The Jonas Brothers wrapped up their successful Broadway run in style by throwing a massive impromptu party at a secret club for some of their new friends along the Great White Way.
The trio just finished their set of sold-out shows at the Marquis Theatre in New York City and decided to celebrate the momentous occasion by partying it up with fellow Broadway stars at a new hidden club called The Stranger, per Page Six. According to an insider, invitations were sent out last-minute and the guest list included the casts of Moulin Rouge and Sweeney Todd.
Not only did everyone get to party with the JoBros all night, but Joe Jonas even stepped up to the DJ booth to play a mix of pop music and remixed show tunes that were sure to be crowd pleasers for the theater lovers in the crowd. He also shared some snaps from the night on his Instagram. The Jonas Brothers even performed their new single "Wings," though the crowd was asked to put away their phones as "this one is just for us here tonight."
Apparently the club, which officially opens next month, was packed so with guests that when a stack of pizzas were delivered around 1 a.m., "the food had to be crowd-surfed to reach the Jonas Brothers and their wives," a source told the outlet.
Each night of the Jonas Brothers' mini-residency celebrated a different album of the band's history, starting with their self-titled album and ending with their upcoming release The Album, set to drop in May. The group recently revealed that their Broadway shows actually came together in "less than a week," adding that "we kinda pulled it together."