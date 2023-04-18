Popular Washington City Named Among Best Big Cities To Live In America

Thousands of Americans are on the hunt for their next home. Despite much attention being directed to suburbs and small towns nowadays, big-name cities remain a hot commodity. With world-class attractions, plenty of renowned restaurants and shops, and proximity to other exciting locations, sometimes you just can't beat the big city.

That's why Stacker rounded up the best places to live in America using 2022 data from Niche. For their list, they included cities with a population of 200,000 or more.

A popular destination in Washington state broke into the Top 5, and that honor goes to Seattle! Here's why it was chosen:

"Along with having the Space Needle and Pike Place Fish Market, Seattle is consistently rated one of America's greenest cities. Of course, the city has a great coffee scene—it's the home of Starbucks—plus high-ranking school districts. The WNBA's Seattle Storm is one of the winningest franchises in professional sports."

Here are the Top 10 big cities to live in America:

Arlington, Virginia Plano, Texas Irvine, California Seattle, Washington San Francisco, California Madison, Wisconsin Raleigh, North Carolina Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Chandler, Arizona Minneapolis, Minnesota

Check out the full rankings on Stacker's website.