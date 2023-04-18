Rams Trade Former Pro Bowl WR Allen Robinson: Report

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly trading veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which is pending a physical, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Tuesday (April 18).

"The #Steelers are working to finalize a trade to acquire veteran WR Allen Robinson from the #Rams and have been granted permission to give him a physical, per sources. If the Steelers are comfortable with the physical, Robinson is expected to land in Pittsburgh," Pelissero tweeted.

Robinson spent the 2022 season with the Rams after signing a three-year, $46.5 million deal as a free agent last offseason, following four seasons with the Chicago Bears.