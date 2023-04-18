Social Media Users Believe Josh Allen And Longtime Girlfriend Have Split Up
By Jason Hall
April 18, 2023
Social media users are speculating that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, have broken up.
Williams, who began dating Allen in 2017, had unfollowed the two-time All-Pro quarterback and pictures of the two together had disappeared from her page as of Monday (April 17), the New York Post reports. Allen, however, was still following Williams as of Tuesday (April 18) afternoon.
Several commenters jumped to the conclusion that the couple had split, posting supportive comments on Williams' posts.
“He fumbled the bag hard," one Instagram follower wrote.
"Oh he cryin cryin," another wrote.
Neither Allen, nor Williams has addressed rumors of a possible breakup as of Tuesday afternoon.
Josh Allen breakup buzz intensifies after girlfriend Brittany Williams unfollows Bills QB https://t.co/wSIXVtGDEP pic.twitter.com/i3NyollWMZ— New York Post (@nypost) April 17, 2023
In January, Williams shared a post praising Allen as a "true leader" following the Bills' elimination loss in the AFC Divisional Round to the Cincinnati Bengals.
"So proud of this man," Williams wrote along with a photo of Allen shared on her Instagram story on January 23. "You are the most amazing & selfless person I know. Through all the highs of this season and the many many trials of adversity your team faced, you remained the same & never wavered.
"A true leader. The story is already written. So much to be proud of. So much to be thankful for. Riding with you till the end 17!"
Brittany Williams shared this just a few minutes ago: pic.twitter.com/WrKOpEUoZB— PRIMETIME LETS GO BUFFALO! (@bills_opinions) January 23, 2023
The Bills were eliminated in the AFC Divisional Round for the second consecutive year, falling short of preseason expectations as the odds-on favorite to win Super Bowl LVII.
Allen finished the AFC Divisional Round game with 265 yards and an interception on 25 of 42 passing, failing to throw a touchdown pass for the first time since Buffalo's November 6 loss to the New York Jets, the only other game in which he didn't record a touchdown pass in 2022.