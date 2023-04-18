Social Media Users Believe Josh Allen And Longtime Girlfriend Have Split Up

Social media users are speculating that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, have broken up.

Williams, who began dating Allen in 2017, had unfollowed the two-time All-Pro quarterback and pictures of the two together had disappeared from her page as of Monday (April 17), the New York Post reports. Allen, however, was still following Williams as of Tuesday (April 18) afternoon.

Several commenters jumped to the conclusion that the couple had split, posting supportive comments on Williams' posts.

“He fumbled the bag hard," one Instagram follower wrote.

"Oh he cryin cryin," another wrote.

Neither Allen, nor Williams has addressed rumors of a possible breakup as of Tuesday afternoon.