When you think of spending a day on the water, you might think of a trip to the beach. Fortunately, there are plenty of lakes around the country that offer a closer destination that promises just as much fun. From the glacial waters of Alaska to an urban lake in a popular Florida city, every corner of America has stunning lakes that are worth a visit.

Insider searched around the country for the lakes with the best picturesque views, compiling a list of the most beautiful lake in each state. While some lakes are known for being great fishing destinations or fun places for activities like waterskiing or boating, others are simply ideal spots to soak up the sun and splash around with loved ones.

According to the list, Lake Marion, located southeast of Columbia, is South Carolina's most beautiful lake, stretching across five different counties in the Palmetto State. Here's what the site had to say:

"Lake Marion is 110,000 acres and reaches Berkeley County, Calhoun County, Clarendon County, Orangeburg County, and Sumter County. The man-made lake is known for its fish and other wildlife."

Check out Insider's full list to see more of the most beautiful lakes around the country.