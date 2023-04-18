The South may be known for its fried chicken and barbecue, but you can also find incredible tacos and authentic Mexican cuisine that will keep you coming back for more. Mashed searched through reviews, awards and recommendations to find the spot in each state serving the best tacos, from traditional takes to unique twists that are all sure to be memorable.

So which Tennessee restaurant serves the best tacos in the state?

Mas Tacos Por Favor

You can't go wrong at Mas Tacos Por Favor, with the cast iron chicken taco being named the best of the best. This East Nashville restaurant has a Google rating of 4.6 stars and nearly 2,000 reviews. Mas Tacos Por Favor is located at 732 McFerrin Avenue in Nashville.