Victoria Justice is addressing the longtime rumors of a feud between her and her former Victorious costar Ariana Grande. During an interview with E! News The Rundown, Justice set the record straight. "I don't even need to talk about this anymore but Ariana texted me and we were both like 'This is so stupid,'" she said of the feud rumors.

For those who need a refresher, an old interview featuring Ariana, Victoria, and their other costars Liz Gillies and Daniella Monet became a viral meme after people believed Victoria was jealous of the attention Ariana was getting in the video. "I think we ALL sing," became a commonly used meme when you wanted to express annoyance or jealousy.