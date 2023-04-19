McDonald's Announces Beloved Sauce Will Be Available As Dip Cup

Big Mac lovers will soon be able to get more Secret Sauce than ever.

McDonald's announced it will begin offering Big Mac sauce dip cups at participating restaurants nationwide on April 27 for a limited time in a news release shared on Wednesday (April 19).

"Starting April 27, for a limited time, we're dropping Big Mac sauce dip cups at participating restaurants across the U.S. There's only one way to get your hands on them: by ordering on the McDonald's App*. And because we all love a good throwback, the dipping cups feature retro blue and silver packaging inspired by the OG Big Mac sandwich wraps," McDonald's said in the news release.

Secret Sauce fans will be able to get the iconic sauce as a side dipping cup with an order of Chicken McNuggets at no additional charge, as well as a la carte to pair with any other McDonald's menu items.

"From dipping your fries and Hash Browns to making your favorite sandwiches extra saucy, the possibilities are endless. Whatever way you choose to Big Mac sauce-ify your order, we're here for it," McDonald's wrote.

While the dipping cup option may be for a limited time, McDonald's has offered Mac Sauce at the request of the customer free of charge, though not officially included on its menu.