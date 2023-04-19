Metallica's James Hetfield Reveals Role In 'Inventing A Genre Of Music'

Metallica just released their 11th studio album, 72 Season, proving that the genre is here to stay. The "Enter Sandman" standouts have performed on every single continent, and were recently recognized by Elton John for creating one of the "best songs that has ever been written" in reference to "Nothing Else Matters." When asked why he thought heavy metal music has kept its longevity throughout the years, Hetfield said that it is something that they continue to fight for.

"Gosh, it's a misfit music. It's an underground feeling still. It's like a rebel music. It's a thing you need to fight for. You know every decade 'rock is dead.' That is fuel for a hard rock band. Absolutely."