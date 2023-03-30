Metallica Release Title Track, Share New Music Video

Metallica just released the title track off of their forthcoming album, 72 Seasons! As if releasing a single wasn't exciting enough, the "Fade to Black" standouts also shared a new music video. The title track lays the groundwork for their album that is set to be released globally on April 14th. The night before the album is released, there is will be a special cinematic screening in select theaters. The band took to Instagram to announce the cinematic release of the album, and to detail ticket sales for the exclusive event.

"⚠️ METALLICA: 72 SEASONS - GLOBAL PREMIERE 🗓️ APRIL 13, ONE NIGHT ONLY 🎬 IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE 🌎 Tickets now on sale for the Worldwide Listening Party of 72 Seasons. Experience the new album together with the #MetallicaFamily a day before its release. Get your ticket at metallica.film."