Metallica Release Title Track, Share New Music Video
By Logan DeLoye
March 30, 2023
Metallica just released the title track off of their forthcoming album, 72 Seasons! As if releasing a single wasn't exciting enough, the "Fade to Black" standouts also shared a new music video. The title track lays the groundwork for their album that is set to be released globally on April 14th. The night before the album is released, there is will be a special cinematic screening in select theaters. The band took to Instagram to announce the cinematic release of the album, and to detail ticket sales for the exclusive event.
"⚠️ METALLICA: 72 SEASONS - GLOBAL PREMIERE 🗓️ APRIL 13, ONE NIGHT ONLY 🎬 IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE 🌎 Tickets now on sale for the Worldwide Listening Party of 72 Seasons. Experience the new album together with the #MetallicaFamily a day before its release. Get your ticket at metallica.film."
Amid album excitement, fans have been waiting months for Metallica to release "72 Seasons," but were not expecting to get a music video too! In the official video, viewers can see the band entering a new dimension of sound as the beat explodes with the fiery-lighting that surrounds them. Those looking to attend the cinematic release of the album on April 13th can get their tickets at metallica.film.