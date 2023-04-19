Police Warn Not To Pick Up Folded Dollar Bills You Find In Your Yard
By Dave Basner
April 19, 2023
You would think that if you found money in your yard it would be your lucky day, but that's not always the case. Sometimes finding a dollar bill could be such bad news that police are now warning residents to not touch cash they find on their property.
The latest warning comes from the Lane County Sheriff's Office in Kansas after an incident that occurred. They posted on Facebook, "In recent years, there have been numerous reports of people discovering folded one dollar bills that contain illegal and potentially dangerous drugs. While using folded money or paper to transport drugs has long been a common practice, the emergence of substances like Fentanyl has made it exceptionally hazardous." The post went on to say, "Earlier this afternoon, a citizen contacted the on-duty Deputy to report that they had found a folded one dollar bill in their yard. Upon unfolding it, a white substance spilled out. The bill was confiscated and field tested positive for Methamphetamine. Further field tests for Opiates and Fentanyl were negative."
The police ended with the warning stating, "It is important to remain vigilant about potential hazards in your surroundings."
It's not the first time police have warned about this very thing either. Other departments have posted about similar incidents and alerted residents about the dangers of handling Fentanyl. Even the Drug Enforcement Administration put out a warning in 2016 that said, "Fentanyl can be absorbed through the skin or accidental inhalation of airborne powder can also occur. Just touching fentanyl or accidentally inhaling the substance during enforcement activity or field testing the substance can result in absorption through the skin. The onset of adverse health effects, such as disorientation, coughing, sedation, respiratory distress or cardiac arrest is very rapid and profound, usually occurring within minutes of exposure." Three yers later, the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention released a similar warning.
However, according to the American College of Medical Toxicology and the American Academy of Clinical Toxicology, those warnings aren't accurate and the risk of exposure to fentanyl causing any adverse effects is very low. One study shows it would actually take 200 minutes of breathing fentanyl at very high concentrations to have an effect, and that effect would not be fatal.
Regardless, be mindful of any cash you find - it might be too good to be true.