You would think that if you found money in your yard it would be your lucky day, but that's not always the case. Sometimes finding a dollar bill could be such bad news that police are now warning residents to not touch cash they find on their property.

The latest warning comes from the Lane County Sheriff's Office in Kansas after an incident that occurred. They posted on Facebook, "In recent years, there have been numerous reports of people discovering folded one dollar bills that contain illegal and potentially dangerous drugs. While using folded money or paper to transport drugs has long been a common practice, the emergence of substances like Fentanyl has made it exceptionally hazardous." The post went on to say, "Earlier this afternoon, a citizen contacted the on-duty Deputy to report that they had found a folded one dollar bill in their yard. Upon unfolding it, a white substance spilled out. The bill was confiscated and field tested positive for Methamphetamine. Further field tests for Opiates and Fentanyl were negative."

The police ended with the warning stating, "It is important to remain vigilant about potential hazards in your surroundings."