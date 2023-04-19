A city in Tennessee earned a spot among the best big cities to live in America, joining the ranks of other popular destinations around the country like Chicago, Atlanta and New York City.

Using data from Niche's 2022 list of best places to live, Stacker compiled a list of the 50 of the best big cities to live in around the U.S., analyzing cities with a population more than 200,000. While some cities on the list may not come as much of a surprise, their placement among the rest might, such as New York City ranking in the bottom half of the list.

With a population of nearly 700,000, Nashville ranked No. 42 overall in the best big cities to call home. Music City is home to a long list of incredible restaurants, several well-known companies, high-ranking universities, exciting nightlife and much more. Here's what the site had to say:

"'Smashville' is the nickname given to this Tennessee city, home of the NHL's Predators and NFL's Titans. Aside from pro sports, Nashville has one of the country's most popular music scenes — hence the other nickname, 'Music City' — and is home to Vanderbilt University. There's also a diverse food scene and great views from the Parthenon, which is a replica of the Greek monument."

These are the Top 10 best big cities to live in America:

Arlington, Virginia Plano, Texas Irvine, California Seattle, Washington San Francisco, California Madison, Wisconsin Raleigh, North Carolina Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Chandler, Arizona Minneapolis, Minnesota

Check out Stacker's full report to see all of its picks for the best big cities to live in around the country.