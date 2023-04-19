A city in Wisconsin earned a spot among the best big cities to live in America, joining the ranks of other popular destinations around the country like Chicago, Nashville and New York City.

Using data from Niche's 2022 list of best places to live, Stacker compiled a list of the 50 of the best big cities to live in around the U.S., analyzing cities with a population more than 200,000. While some cities on the list may not come as much of a surprise, their placement among the rest might, such as New York City ranking in the bottom half of the list.

With a population of over a quarter of a million, Madison ranked No. 6 overall in the best big cities to call home. Here's what the site had to say:

"The University of Wisconsin is based in Madison, and Camp Randall Stadium is one of college sports' loudest venues. Frank Lloyd Wright created several notable buildings throughout the city, and a few large lakes provide numerous recreational opportunities. Madison has won awards for its parks, water quality, and amenities for veterans."

These are the Top 10 best big cities to live in America:

Arlington, Virginia Plano, Texas Irvine, California Seattle, Washington San Francisco, California Madison, Wisconsin Raleigh, North Carolina Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Chandler, Arizona Minneapolis, Minnesota

Check out Stacker's full report to see all of its picks for the best big cities to live in around the country.