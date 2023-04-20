It's hard to escape the reputation of big-name tourist attractions, like New York's Empire State Building, the Grand Canyon, Florida's Walt Disney World, and so on. Sometimes the most unforgettable adventures come from underappreciated or lesser-known attractions. These places offer fewer crowds, fascinating activities, historical knowledge, and other amazing features.

If you're looking for some unique experiences, TravelPulse curated a list of every state's most underrated tourist attractions. The list ranges from "random rock formations and lesser-known national parks to unique museums and everything in between."

According to the list, Port Townsend is the top pick for Washington state! This well-known town boasts miles of beaches, renowned restaurants, close proximity to Olympic National Park, and other neat perks. Here's why it was chosen:

"For good reason, the San Juan Islands have been showered with accolades over the last few years, but on your way there, pause in Port Townsend for a postcard-perfect coastal pit stop. This small town rich with seafaring history sits at the top of Puget Sound and is home to gorgeous Victorian architecture, a chill artistic vibe and a plethora of outdoor recreation opportunities."