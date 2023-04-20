Vikings Are 'Exactly' The Right Team For Draft Prospect, NFL Insider Says

An NFL insider believes the Minnesota Vikings are "exactly" the right draft situation for former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Eisen addressed Hooker's rising draft stock after his guest, NFL Network's Bucky Brooks, ranked the 25-year-old as the No. 3 quarterback prospect in next week's 2023 NFL Draft and acknowledged that the Vikings' situation with veteran starter Kirk Cousins under contract for one more season would provide the perfect timetable for Hooker to successfully recover from knee surgery.

"I guess ACLs are ACLs [but] if you're a team that doesn't need him now, the Vikings are exactly that team," Eisen said on Thursday (April 20).