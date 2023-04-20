Mother Nature has gifted us with some jaw-dropping scenes of the natural world. With a country as huge as the United States, every state is bound to have its own unique natural landscapes. The same can be said about lakes, which provide stunning views, learning opportunities, and engaging recreational activities. Some lakes, however, are either more stunning than others or have special traits no longer body of water has.

That's why Insider found the most beautiful lake in every state. According to the website, Washington State's most gorgeous lake is Lake Chelan!

"Although Lake Chelan in Washington is narrow, it's the largest natural lake in the state," writers say. "Lake Chelan is considered the gateway to the North Cascades National Park, offering visitors sweeping views of the mountainous Cascades. The lake is also surrounded by vineyards and small towns."