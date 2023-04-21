Ed Sheeran Struggles To Stay Afloat In Deeply Personal New Single 'Boat'

Ed Sheeran is desperately trying to stay afloat in the music video for his latest single "Boat," a deeply personal track about overcoming the pressures and difficulty of life.

Sheeran dropped the song and accompanying music video on Friday (April 21), days after sharing on Instagram that it was the first song that he wrote and finished his upcoming album Subtract, which comes out May 5. "Boat" also serves as the album's opening track.

The music video opens up with Sheeran standing in the ocean as waves continually crash into him and around him, a powerful metaphor for the unrelenting depression and sadness that tries to knock him down but which he refuses to sway him.

"Came in for the embers/ Stayed out for the breeze/ I need to feel elements to remind me/ There's beauty when it's bleak," he sings in the first verse. The chorus echoes this sentiment as he sings, "The more that I love, the less that I feel/ The times that I jumped never were real/ They say that all scars will heal, but I know/ Maybe, I won't/ But the waves won't break my boat."

As the song continues to grow, broken pieces of his life begin to rain down into the waves still beating around him, but he continues to sing about how he will get through whatever life throws at him.

Check out the emotional music video below for Sheeran's newest single "Boat."