The series will also delve into some of the difficult moments he has faced, from the death of his best friend Jamal to his wife Cherry being diagnosed with a tumor while pregnant with their second daughter.

"In this docuseries, we're going to reveal a side of Ed Sheeran that fans have never seen before," said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. "Together with [producers] Fullwell73, we've created something truly authentic and personal that will not only entertain audiences but also inspire them to dream big and pursue their passions."

Fullwell73's Ben Winston and Ben Turner said in a joint statement that the series has been "an honor" to make as they show a look at who Sheeran is outside of the music.

"Everyone in the world knows and loves Ed Sheeran's songs, as he has been the soundtrack to so many moments of our lives," they said. "But this series of films shows the true man behind the hits, showing Ed in an entirely different way after a tumultuous year personally and professionally."

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All premieres on Disney+ May 3 and will be divided into four parts: "Love," "Loss," "Balance" and "Life."