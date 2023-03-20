Ed Sheeran To Give Fans Look Into His Private Life In Four-Part Documentary
By Sarah Tate
March 20, 2023
Ed Sheeran tends to keep his private life out of the public eye, instead letting his music do the talking. However, that's all about to change with the premiere of a new documentary series about his life and career.
On Monday (March 20), the "Shape of You" singer announced he was "very excited to share" the news that his new four-part original docu-series on Disney+ is set to premiere May 3. Called Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, an homage to his iconic mathematical album titles, the series will be a look into his private life and how he got to be where he is today, per Deadline. As Disney+ stated on Twitter, "The sum of his success is only a fraction of his history."
Very excited to share this. Ed Sheeran The Sum Of It All, is a 4-part original documentary series coming to @DisneyPlus on 3rd May. Save the date 🍿— Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) March 20, 2023
➕✖️➗🟰➖ pic.twitter.com/lLWVt1QLES
"I've always been very guarded in my personal and private life; the only documentary I've ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting," said Sheeran. "Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary, and it felt like the right time to open the door and let people in. I hope people enjoy it."
Disney+ also shared a look at what's to come in the documentary in a trailer for the series, which will show "the highs, the lows, and everything in between." The trailer includes clips from his childhood as well as concerts in front of huge crowds as he details the "unlikely" story of a kid with "ginger hair, really short who stutters" becoming one of the biggest names in music today.
The series will also delve into some of the difficult moments he has faced, from the death of his best friend Jamal to his wife Cherry being diagnosed with a tumor while pregnant with their second daughter.
"In this docuseries, we're going to reveal a side of Ed Sheeran that fans have never seen before," said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. "Together with [producers] Fullwell73, we've created something truly authentic and personal that will not only entertain audiences but also inspire them to dream big and pursue their passions."
Fullwell73's Ben Winston and Ben Turner said in a joint statement that the series has been "an honor" to make as they show a look at who Sheeran is outside of the music.
"Everyone in the world knows and loves Ed Sheeran's songs, as he has been the soundtrack to so many moments of our lives," they said. "But this series of films shows the true man behind the hits, showing Ed in an entirely different way after a tumultuous year personally and professionally."
Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All premieres on Disney+ May 3 and will be divided into four parts: "Love," "Loss," "Balance" and "Life."