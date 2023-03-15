Ed Sheeran Reveals Heartbreaking Inspiration Behind New Song 'Eyes Closed'

We're just a little over a week away from hearing Ed Sheeran's new single "Eyes Closed" and the singer-songwriter has given fans a bit of insight into the track's inspiration.

“This song is about losing someone, feeling like every time you go out and you expect to just bump into them, and every thing just reminds you of them and things you did together,” he wrote in a post to Instagram. “You sorta have to take yourself out of reality sometimes to numb the pain of loss, but certain things just bring you right back into it.” The message accompanied two somber black-and-white photos of Sheeran sitting in a deserted bar.