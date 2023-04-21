Elderly Arizona Woman Narrowly Avoids Coyote Attack Thanks To Bystander
By Dani Medina
April 21, 2023
A woman in a motorized chair narrowly escaped a coyote attack on her way home to a senior living facility in Mesa.
Candice Morrison was on her daily trip around the senior center's neighborhood when a driver pulled up next to her to warn about a coyote that has been chasing her, AZFamily reports. "This (scooter) goes six miles an hour. I'm like, 'Come on!' I was scared, like sweating," Morrison said, adding that the driver followed her home until she was safe. "He's a guardian angel because I was afraid. I think the car scared (the coyote). It came right up to our property."
Morrison detailed what happened when she arrived back at the senior living facility. "I rolled into my facility and the concierge said, 'Are you OK?' And I started crying. I said there's a coyote out there. I was afraid he was going to make me lunch," she said.
In more coyote news, two toddlers were attacked in less than a week in Scottsdale. Officials believe the same coyote is responsible for both attacks in a 2-mile area near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard. "It makes you more cautious now, going outside your front door, looking around, doing things you didn’t do yesterday, scanning the area," mom Kelly Pirozzi said.