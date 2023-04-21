'Mysterious' California Boulder Wall Allegedly Belongs To This Celebrity

Controversy continues to surround a mysterious giant boulder wall recently built outside of a well-known Montecito property. According to SF Gate, the wall was built to protect Oprah Winfrey's home from extreme flood damage. It remains a mystery as to wether or not Oprah obtained the proper permits to have the wall built near the San Ysidro Creek. Locals seeking answers are concerned by the effects that the wall might have on neighboring properties and the future of the creek.

Santa Barbara County Planning & Development Department director John Zorovich told SF Gate that they are in the process of investigating the wall.

“We are doing our investigation now, so I don’t have any determination as to whether a permit or not will be needed. I really can’t comment more on that because it’s an ongoing investigation.” Department of Fish & Wildlife senior environmental scientist Steve Gibson has been present at the site of the wall this month. He explained to Noozhawk that the agency has spoken to the property owner regarding the approval of the project, but did not name the owner.

“We are seeking information of how it was constructed. We don’t know if it was dug and trenched in with larger rocks that we would like to see with certain banks. The property manager is working with us to comply with our Fish and Game Code requirements for this new wall."

Despite claims listing Winfrey as the owner of the wall, it still remains uncertain wether she called for the wall to be built, or if it is just very close to her property.