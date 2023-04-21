When planning a trip to a new city, you may research all the best spots to visit, including the most popular tourist attractions. However, sometimes it's worth veering off the beaten path to see other hidden gems that are worth taking the time to visit.

Travel Pulse looked at all the must-see attractions around the country that may not get the same amount of love as other popular spots, compiling a list of the most underrated tourist attraction in each state. According to the site:

"Overlooked, underappreciated yet still awesome, underrated attractions are located all over the USA, and oftentimes, they can provide just as big of a thrill as those A-list attractions on your bucket list."

According to Travel Pulse, Ohio's most underrated tourist attraction is the American Sign Museum in Cincinnati, filled with countless fun and unique signs you have to see to believe. The Cuyahoga Valley National Park also earned a shoutout. Here's what the site had to say:

"Cincinnati's skyline is known for being one of the prettiest in the country, but its collection of signs is also swoon-worthy. Specifically, the dazzling displays inside the American Sign Museum, which is home to the nation's largest public museum dedicated to signage. Don't skip it on your trip The Queen City. Elsewhere in the Buckeye State, although it's national park and known throughout the region, far too many visitors from out of state pass through without making a stop at Cuyahoga Valley NP, a wonderland of gorgeous forests, waterfalls and hiking trails."

Check out Travel Pulse's full list to see more of the most underrated tourist attractions around the country.