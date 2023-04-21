When planning a trip to a new city, you may research all the best spots to visit, including the most popular tourist attractions. However, sometimes it's worth veering off the beaten path to see other hidden gems that are worth taking the time to visit.

Travel Pulse looked at all the must-see attractions around the country that may not get the same amount of love as other popular spots, compiling a list of the most underrated tourist attraction in each state. According to the site:

"Overlooked, underappreciated yet still awesome, underrated attractions are located all over the USA, and oftentimes, they can provide just as big of a thrill as those A-list attractions on your bucket list."

According to Travel Pulse, Tennessee's most underrated tourist attraction is Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area in northern East Tennessee. Here's what the site had to say:

"You can't blame people for heading straight to the Smoky Mountains once they cross the state line, but those who head up north to the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area will be richly rewarded. Here, the Big South Fork of the Cumerland River and its tributaries are protected and provide an endless supply of recreational opportunities and views of bluffs & gorges."

Check out Travel Pulse's full list to see more of the most underrated tourist attractions around the country.