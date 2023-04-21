The Weeknd Teams Up With Future For 'Double Fantasy' From 'The Idol' Series
By Tony M. Centeno
April 21, 2023
The Weeknd reunites with Future on the first single off his upcoming soundtrack for his TV series "The Idol."
On Friday, April 21, the most popular artist in the world, born Abel Tesfaye, released his new song "Double Fantasy" featuring Future, and it's iHeartRadio's latest World Premiere. The song, which is produced by The Weeknd himself alongside Metro Boomin and Mike Dean, opens with an orchestra of synths and sounds from a saxophone before Tesfaye chimes in with his soothing vocals. The Atlanta rapper throws down his verse towards the end of the record. Abel and Pluto's new collaboration comes a week after the Canadian singer previewed the track on Instagram.
The accompanying music video is essentially a fresh trailer for his upcoming HBO series "The Idol." In the clip, we can see The Weeknd portray his character, Tedros, while he seduces pop singer Jocelyn, played by Lily Rose-Depp. Future doesn't appear in the video, but Tesfaye makes up for his absence by including new scenes from the show before it officially arrives on Sunday, June 4. As of this report, it's not known whether the album will drop on the same night as the show or the Friday before its network debut.
"Double Fantasy" is Abel and Pluto's latest collaboration together following the success of their past hits "Low Life" off Future's Evol album and "All I Know" off The Weeknd's Starboy LP. Their new single comes ahead of the show's premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in France next month. The show will debut out of competition.
Watch the official video for "Double Fantasy" below.