The Weeknd Teams Up With Future For 'Double Fantasy' From 'The Idol' Series

The accompanying music video is essentially a fresh trailer for his upcoming HBO series "The Idol." In the clip, we can see The Weeknd portray his character, Tedros, while he seduces pop singer Jocelyn, played by Lily Rose-Depp. Future doesn't appear in the video, but Tesfaye makes up for his absence by including new scenes from the show before it officially arrives on Sunday, June 4. As of this report, it's not known whether the album will drop on the same night as the show or the Friday before its network debut.



"Double Fantasy" is Abel and Pluto's latest collaboration together following the success of their past hits "Low Life" off Future's Evol album and "All I Know" off The Weeknd's Starboy LP. Their new single comes ahead of the show's premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in France next month. The show will debut out of competition.



Watch the official video for "Double Fantasy" below.