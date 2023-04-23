Halsey Shares Their Secret For The 'Best Skincare Ingredient Ever'

Halsey is sharing their secret to their beauty routine and it includes a secret skincare ingredient that you won't believe.

The "Bad At Love" singer shared their beauty secrets in a new interview with Nylon, including their take that breast milk is the best ingredient for skincare, per People. They started caring more about what they put on their skin after giving birth to their son Ender in 2021, whom they share with partner Alev Aydin.

"I've always been really conscious about what goes on my skin, but when your baby is kissing you or snuggled up against you, you become hyper-cognizant of what's on your face," she said. "I love the Biologique [Recherche] colostrum VG serum, which I got into when I first had my son."

They added, "I started breastfeeding, and I figured out that breast milk is the best skincare ingredient ever because it's so full of antioxidants and good fats and stuff that speed up the healing process."

The About Face founder recently shared some snaps of their life lately, including giving fans a glimpse into what it's like being a mom to a toddler. In one photo posted to Instagram, Halsey holds up Ender so he can look into a mirror as they lovingly gaze up at their son, while another pic shows the 20-month-old having some fun with sidewalk chalk.