Aaron Rodgers' New Number For Jets Revealed

Aaron Rodgers will be wearing a new number for his new team.

Rodgers will reportedly wear No. 8, which he wore during his collegiate at the University of California, during his first season with the New York Jets in 2023 after the team acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers on Monday (April 24), ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. The four-time NFL MVP had previously worn No. 12 throughout his NFL career, which the Jets retired in honor of Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath.

Namath had reportedly given Rodgers his blessing to wear No. 12 after the quarterback publicly expressed his interest to be traded to the Jets last month.