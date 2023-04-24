This Bakery Serves Washington's Best Cookies

Cookies are the perfect treat that delights anybody, from young kids to full-grown adults. You can easily make them at home, but why not try some from a local bakery or order it from a restaurant alongside a meal? Even more exciting are the hundreds of special flavors waiting for you. And if you're a fan of the traditional flavors, like chocolate chip and peanut butter, you'll find them there, too.

That's why LoveFood scoured reviews and other sources to determine every state's tastiest cookies. Writers say Colorado's best cookies are the classic chocolate chip cookies from Hello Robin! Here's why it was chosen:

"It's hard to keep track of all the awards Hello Robin has received over the years, but one thing is a constant – their classic and traditional chocolate chip cookies. The top-selling and customer-favorite cookies are perfectly gooey in the middle with crunchy edges. If you like a little bit of spice in your life, try their orange habanero chocolate chip cookies as well. They're sweet, citrusy, and slightly spicy all at once."