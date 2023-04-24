Video Shows American Airlines Plane Catch Fire After Bird Strike
By Jason Hall
April 24, 2023
A bird strike caused an engine fire on an American Airlines flight Sunday (April 23) morning, causing the plane to reroute shortly after takeoff.
Cell phone footage verified by NBC News showed flames from the No. 2 engine licking the Boeing 737-800 plane's right wing mid-flight. The plane took off from John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio at 7:43 a.m. and was en route to Phoenix, according to FlightAware.
The incident was reported to have taken place at around 8:00 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed in a statement obtained by NBC News. American Airlines confirmed that the plane turned around and landed safely in Columbus shortly after the bird strike.
"American Airlines flight 1958, with service from Columbus (CMH) to Phoenix (PHX), returned to CMH shortly after takeoff due to a mechanical issue," the airline said in a statement obtained by NBC Columbus affiliate WCMH. "The flight landed normally and taxied safely to the gate under its own power. The aircraft was taken out of service for maintenance and our team is working to get customers back on their way to PHX. Safety is our top priority and we thank our customers for their understanding."
The plane was reported to be carrying 173 passengers and crew, as well as 30,000 pounds of fuel, according to air traffic controller audio. No injuries were reported in relation to the accident.