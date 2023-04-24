Video Shows American Airlines Plane Catch Fire After Bird Strike

A bird strike caused an engine fire on an American Airlines flight Sunday (April 23) morning, causing the plane to reroute shortly after takeoff.

Cell phone footage verified by NBC News showed flames from the No. 2 engine licking the Boeing 737-800 plane's right wing mid-flight. The plane took off from John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio at 7:43 a.m. and was en route to Phoenix, according to FlightAware.

The incident was reported to have taken place at around 8:00 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed in a statement obtained by NBC News. American Airlines confirmed that the plane turned around and landed safely in Columbus shortly after the bird strike.