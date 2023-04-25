Dolly Parton shared new details about the rock anthem she’s set to debut during the 58th annual ACM Awards, following her recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The legendary country artist is set to co-host the upcoming awards show with fellow superstar Garth Brooks.

Parton appeared live on Good Morning America on Tuesday (April 25), and during the interview, she revealed the name of the song from her rock album that she’ll perform, and the message behind it.

“It’s kind of fitting to the times, it’s called ‘World on Fire.’ ‘Liar, liar, the world’s on fire, whatcha gonna do when it all burns down,’” Parton said on GMA. So, it’s really kind of about the times and how we can do a little better if we try–to try to heal the divide and just get along a little better. And so, it’s really got a great message to it, but it’s also good and solid–kind of like a rock anthem.”

The Academy of Country Music previously announced that Parton and Brooks would team up to co-host the star-studded show, hailed “Country Music’s Party of the Year” (they recently shared a promo hilariously joking about their “first time” hosting). Parton gushed while she was on GMA, “I love Garth, we’ve known each other for many years, and we’ve been backstage on shows together. But he’s never hosted a show. …This was a big deal for me to get to work with Garth, so we’re looking forward to that. Everybody’s been talking about it, so hopefully we’ll measure up. And I think we will.”

Parton previously teased that she would “have the chance to premiere the lead single from my upcoming rock album on the show!” Though the full list of performers hasn’t been announced as of publication time on Tuesday, the Academy of Country Music has revealed its all-star list of nominees. See the nominations here.

The 58th ACM Awards will take place at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. It’s set for Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT.