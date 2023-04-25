Man Charged After Bringing 'Vampire Straw' Through TSA: Police

A Chicago man was arrested after police said he attempted to bring a "vampire straw" through a security checkpoint at Boston's Logan Airport on Sunday (April 23).

Arman Achuthan Nair, 26, charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, Massachusetts State Police confirmed via MassLive.com. Police were called to Logan Airport after the titanium vampire straw was found by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials inside a pouch located in Nair's backpack.

Vampire straws are used both as drinking straws and self-defense items, which Massachusetts Police said "can be carried in a cup without attracting attention."

“Designed for self defense, the Vampire straw is super tough and long enough to be used like a dagger; it’s chiseled tip is sharp enough to puncture most synthetic materials,” Szaboinc.com, a website that sells the titanium vampire straw for $75, states in its product description. “The Vampire straw is also a very effective tire deflator, and can be carried in a cup, in public without attracting attention. From a cup, the Vampire straw is very easy to deploy in reverse grip, and put into action almost instantly.”