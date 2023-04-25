Man Charged After Bringing 'Vampire Straw' Through TSA: Police

By Jason Hall

April 25, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A Chicago man was arrested after police said he attempted to bring a "vampire straw" through a security checkpoint at Boston's Logan Airport on Sunday (April 23).

Arman Achuthan Nair, 26, charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, Massachusetts State Police confirmed via MassLive.com. Police were called to Logan Airport after the titanium vampire straw was found by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials inside a pouch located in Nair's backpack.

Vampire straws are used both as drinking straws and self-defense items, which Massachusetts Police said "can be carried in a cup without attracting attention."

“Designed for self defense, the Vampire straw is super tough and long enough to be used like a dagger; it’s chiseled tip is sharp enough to puncture most synthetic materials,” Szaboinc.com, a website that sells the titanium vampire straw for $75, states in its product description. “The Vampire straw is also a very effective tire deflator, and can be carried in a cup, in public without attracting attention. From a cup, the Vampire straw is very easy to deploy in reverse grip, and put into action almost instantly.”

TSA officials suggested that vampire straws be packed "in your checked back" as they are "tough and long enough to be used as a dagger."

"Hence, the reason they are not allowed in the cabin of the aircraft," the agency said via MassLive.com.

State police, however, said the item was illegal to carry on airplanes, similar to other certain edged instruments, including a stiletto or dagger.

