South Carolina Town Named One Of The World's Best Cheap Beach Destinations

A popular small town in South Carolina was named one of the best cheap beach destinations in the world, joining a list of gorgeous seaside getaways in countries like Mexico, Thailand and Greece.

Travel + Leisure compiled a list of 13 affordable beach vacations around the world for travels to enjoy some time in the sun and water without a massive impact on their wallet. While the list includes stunning beaches across the glove, a few of them can be found in the United States, including one in South Carolina.

Myrtle Beach, with its sandy shores and long list of family-friendly activities, offers visitors a chance to have some fun in the sun without the hefty price that comes along with some more tourist-heavy beaches. Here's what Travel + Leisure had to say:

"This lively beach town has great activities for families and a fun and vibrant downtown to explore. In addition to its championship courses, the city is a mini-golf capital, with more than 50 themed miniature golf courses in the area. Try hunting for seashells and exploring the pier at Myrtle Beach State Park, or shopping at Hudson's Surfside Flea Market.

If you're looking for more things to do, try chartering Enchantress, a 44-foot sail boat, going on a tour of La Belle Amie Vineyard, or exploring the shops and restaurants in Market Common. You'll have your pick of places to stay so you can choose the condo, rental ,or hotel that works for your budget."

These are the site's 13 picks for some of the best affordable beach getaways in the world:

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida Panama City, Panama Sayulita, Mexico Islamorada, Florida Gold Beach, Oregon Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Corfu, Greece Tybee Island, Georgia Patong, Thailand Palawan Island, Philippines Virginia Beach, Virginia Cambria, California San Juan, Puerto Rico

Check out Travel + Leisure's full list to read up on what makes these towns special.