Get A Free H-E-B Item Every Week With This Simple Trick

Do you love H-E-B? Do you love free stuff?

The Texas-based grocery chain is giving customers a free item every week! All you have to do is download the H-E-B app — which you probably already have because you love H-E-B so much!

Every Sunday, customers can digitally clip a coupon from the app which gives them a freebie to be redeemed in-store, MySanAntonio reports. You can either redeem your free item before heading to the store or while shopping by scanning the DigiDeals codes throughout the store. When you check out, show the cashier your unique barcode before paying to redeem your free item.

Past free items have included:

H-E-B Bakery cookies

Central Market popcorn

Field & Future spray cleaner

Meal Simple soup

Texas Tough aluminum foil

While you can redeem your coupon before shopping, it must be done on Sundays. There's also no way of knowing what the free item will be in advance to provide "extra excitement" for its customers, H-E-B says.

More H-E-B news

Buc-ee's vs. H-E-B: The Battle For Best Gas Station Food Heats Up!

This Texas H-E-B Is Getting A New Look After 20 Years Of Being Open

H-E-B Buys More Land In Texas Amid Expansion Plans: Here's Where