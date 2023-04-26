Latto Gets Her Airport Gun Case Dismissed After She Completed Program
By Tony M. Centeno
April 26, 2023
Latto is finally putting her gun case behind her after she fulfilled the requirements to have her charges dropped.
According to a report TMZ published on Tuesday, April 25, the Los Angeles County Superior Court Clerk confirmed the "Lottery" artist had her gun case dismissed after she successfully completed her court-ordered diversion program. Latto had to complete a gun & safety course, knock out 120 hours of community service and stay away from all firearms so that a judge can drop the two charges she faced following an incident that occurred at an airport in Los Angeles back in 2021.
"I am extremely pleased with the outcome and glad my client can move forward with her flourishing career," Latto's attorney Jamal Tooson told the outlet.
For the unfamiliar, Latto caught the charges nearly two years ago after she was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport for brining a loaded gun on a private flight back to Atlanta. Once she was apprehended, the 777 rapper was charged with carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a concealed weapon. She began her diversion program last April.
Most fans didn't find out about the incident until she mentioned it in her verse on Mello Buckzz's song "Boom Pt. 2," in which she raps "I got locked up in the airport, goddamn forgot the gun." Now that she doesn't have a case to worry about, Latto can focus all of her energy on her upcoming album. Following the release of "Lottery," the Grammy-nominated artist recently dropped her new single "Put It On Da Floor" amid her performance at Coachella.