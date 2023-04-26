Latto Gets Her Airport Gun Case Dismissed After She Completed Program

"I am extremely pleased with the outcome and glad my client can move forward with her flourishing career," Latto's attorney Jamal Tooson told the outlet.



For the unfamiliar, Latto caught the charges nearly two years ago after she was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport for brining a loaded gun on a private flight back to Atlanta. Once she was apprehended, the 777 rapper was charged with carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a concealed weapon. She began her diversion program last April.



Most fans didn't find out about the incident until she mentioned it in her verse on Mello Buckzz's song "Boom Pt. 2," in which she raps "I got locked up in the airport, goddamn forgot the gun." Now that she doesn't have a case to worry about, Latto can focus all of her energy on her upcoming album. Following the release of "Lottery," the Grammy-nominated artist recently dropped her new single "Put It On Da Floor" amid her performance at Coachella.