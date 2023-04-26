Pat Sajak Leaves Mid-Show, Announcer Takes Over As 'Wheel' Host

Anyone tuning in towards the end of Wednesday night's Wheel Of Fortune probably became very confused. That's because instead of Pat Sajak, announcer Jim Thornton was handling the hosting duties during the bonus round.

While viewers wondered if Sajak had been fired or gotten sick, it turns out it was all for the benefit of the winning contestant, a grocery store manager from New Hampshire named Sarah. During her introduction, Sarah revealed to Pat that she is a huge fan of Jim Thornton. She said, "I love Jim Thornton so much. And how could someone not? His voice is so soothing and energizing, he's hilarious and just such a good person. And when I don't hear his voice I worry about him."

The camera cut to Jim who joked, "I'll give you an hour to cut that out, Sarah!" That seemed to be all of the interaction with Jim, but Sarah wound up winning the show and when Wheel returned from commercials for the bonus round, it was Jim who was handling the hosting duties, the first time that has ever happened. He told Sarah that she's done great, then commented, "Let's see if you can add to it, good luck!"

Sadly, Sarah couldn't figure out that the puzzle was "Quaint Family Farm," but nearly had it, guessing "Giant Family Farm." Jim said to her, "You were so close," and showed the prize she could've won - $40,000. Sarah said, "It's okay," and Jim consoled her saying, "And I got to meet Sarah!"