Lance Bass Reveals Why *NSYNC 'Were Not Rich' In Their Heyday

“He really took a majority of all of our stuff… [made] horrible, horrible deals," Bass said of Pearlman who was convicted of fraud in 2008. However, it wasn't all bad. "To do that, with those guys, it was incredible. And you had some of the best experiences ever,” he said of bandmates Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatric, and Joey Fatone. “Obviously, it changed my life, led me to so many things I wanted to do in life… they’re incredible, incredible guys,” he said.

"I’m glad I was in a band because I had four of my brothers that kept you down to earth,' Bass continued. *NSYNC went on an indefinite hiatus in 2002 and reunited to receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.